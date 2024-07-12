Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Powell's rate cut hint is welcome

Livemint 1 min read 12 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
While the task of taming inflation isn’t over, Powell told lawmakers that it is moving down towards the Fed’s 2% target. (AFP)
While the task of taming inflation isn’t over, Powell told lawmakers that it is moving down towards the Fed’s 2% target. (AFP)

Summary

  • Going by Jerome Powell's testimony to the US Congress, there seem greater odds now of monetary policy easing this September. Inflation looks headed for the Fed’s 2% target, but let’s hope there are no nasty surprises.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before US lawmakers will sound sweet to the ears of those waiting for the American central bank to start easing monetary policy. There seem greater odds now of that pivotal point arriving in September, going by Powell’s views. While the task of taming inflation isn’t over, he told lawmakers that it is moving down towards the Fed’s 2% target and its confidence of this downtrend continuing would grow with “more good data." 

He also conceded that lowering interest rates too little or too late could put the US economy and its labour market at risk, while pointing out that the Fed won’t necessarily wait for the exact 2% target to be hit before it starts slashing rates. His testimony suggests that the Fed is setting the stage for a policy switch that may be imminent as price data moves in the desired direction. 

Also read: Wall Street today: Smallcap stocks surge, megacaps fall as inflation data lifts rate cut hopes

Signs of softness in the labour market seem to have caught its attention, prompting it to relax its ultra-sharp focus on inflation. Like Paul Volcker decades ago, Powell has had to re-establish the Fed’s credibility on price stability. And as an old link between price levels and labour conditions has weakened, the challenge has been unenviable.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue