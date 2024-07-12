Mint Quick Edit | Powell's rate cut hint is welcome
Summary
- Going by Jerome Powell's testimony to the US Congress, there seem greater odds now of monetary policy easing this September. Inflation looks headed for the Fed’s 2% target, but let’s hope there are no nasty surprises.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before US lawmakers will sound sweet to the ears of those waiting for the American central bank to start easing monetary policy. There seem greater odds now of that pivotal point arriving in September, going by Powell’s views. While the task of taming inflation isn’t over, he told lawmakers that it is moving down towards the Fed’s 2% target and its confidence of this downtrend continuing would grow with “more good data."