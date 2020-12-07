Jet’s hard take-off

But restarting operations will be no easy task. Jet needs the nod of our insolvency tribunal and also the sector’s regulator. Assuming these are granted, Jet will need to recover its airport runway slots that were redistributed to other airlines after it ceased operations. At major airports like Mumbai’s, it once had a large share of these, and it’s unclear how many of them it can hope to get back. It will also have to renegotiate contracts with aircraft lessors. Besides, if covid keeps demand for air travel constrained for a year or so more, Jet may find it hard to gain financial altitude. All in all, as Jet prepares for take-off next year, its odds of surpassing its own past heights look steep.