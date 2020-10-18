Jet to sell for a song

But then, Jet’s creditors may be in no position to ask for anything better. Even pre-covid attempts at finding buyers had failed, and aviation has taken a hard knock since the pandemic struck, throwing into jeopardy the future of another one-time No. 1 carrier, Air India, which has languished on the block for even longer. Whether Jet can be revived at this stage isn’t too clear. Most of its aircraft were repossessed by lessors and its airport landing slots were taken over by competitors after it ceased operations in April 2019. But it’s important that an all-out effort be made. Licensed-supply markets must not see levels of competition reduce.