Job guarantee plus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to provide employment to migrant workers who have returned to their villages after the lockdown. The government has earmarked ₹50,000 crore for the scheme for the next 125 days. The money will be spent on building rural infrastructure. For the purpose, 25 work areas have been identified. These include housing, the provision of drinking water, community toilets, roads, mandis, cattle sheds and the laying of fibre cables for internet access.

The new scheme’s broad contours seem similar to those of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee programme, which was started by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. This has given rise to speculation that the eventual plan is to subsume the earlier jobs guarantee. In the past, Modi had been critical of that scheme for handing out money without getting much work done. This scheme seems aimed at having something substantial to show for the money spent.

The original rural job guarantee’s focus was on providing a safety net. It was seen to have drawn inspiration from Keynesian advice to the effect that if people were paid to dig holes and fill them up, it would serve the purpose of putting money in their hands. The new scheme appears to shift emphasis to the material outcome of the money used. So long as this does not imply bureaucratic delays on account of local project approvals and clearances, it should work just as well. Millions of workers from rural India have returned to their villages because of the lockdown, and they need employment. There are large numbers of people in urban India, too, who could do with an equivalent scheme in our cities.

