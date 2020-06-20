Job guarantee plus

The original rural job guarantee’s focus was on providing a safety net. It was seen to have drawn inspiration from Keynesian advice to the effect that if people were paid to dig holes and fill them up, it would serve the purpose of putting money in their hands. The new scheme appears to shift emphasis to the material outcome of the money used. So long as this does not imply bureaucratic delays on account of local project approvals and clearances, it should work just as well. Millions of workers from rural India have returned to their villages because of the lockdown, and they need employment. There are large numbers of people in urban India, too, who could do with an equivalent scheme in our cities.