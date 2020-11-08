Joe Biden’s real battle to redeem America

Joe Biden won America’s election to the White House on Saturday, as his count of electors got past the halfway mark of 269 in the US electoral college. Whoops of joy and sighs of relief were in evidence among liberals across the world, as expectations climaxed of an end to brazen bigotry, sexism and lies in high office, though it was unclear if Donald Trump would concede the election of 2020 with grace or pose legal hurdles. That Kamala Harris shall likely be America’s first woman vice-president, meanwhile, may have redeemed the country in the eyes of those who saw its claim to global leadership hobbled by the persistence of a patriarchal power set-up. With a record 75 million plus votes for the Biden-Harris ticket, the land of cowboys has taken a double leap—for both race and gender justice.

A Biden administration could yet be hamstrung by an opposition Senate, but would probably be positive for the world’s urgency to contain the pandemic of coronavirus, on which Trump stumbled, as much as the ravages of climate change. How the global economy would fare seems somewhat less certain. Since Biden is a centrist, a leftward lurch seems unlikely. In any case, bills would be easier to pass that hold appeal across the political spectrum, a centre bias that Wall Street will perhaps welcome. Addressing inequality will be on Biden and Harris's agenda, which could spell an emphasis on redistributive policies. He had promised to reverse Trump’s tax giveaways for that money to be ploughed into the US economy for income generation. About to turn 78 in less than a fortnight, he has also signalled that he intends to be just a single-term president, so Harris's role will assume special significance as his chosen successor.

Global prosperity may prove a steeper challenge. A US return to active management of world affairs in the larger interests of everybody, ending the use of its clout to secure petty deals on whimsy, could possibly signal a halt to the march of mercantilist trade, the excesses of which had played no small role in the previous century’s great wars. Deals that lack clear principles could expose countries to undue leverage by others, and a rules-based order would be a bulwark against costly mishaps of an us-versus-them policy. Zero-sum games of give-and-take must yield to what's best for all. Globalization, though, may have to be recalibrated to fix glaring gaps exposed by the Great Recession of 2008-09. Only true statesmanship can do this. “The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind," Thomas Paine once said. If governed in this spirit, the US could reclaim not just the lofty principles of democracy that Biden fought for, but also the soft power needed to inspire freedom and equality far beyond its borders. Leadership of the "free world", as universalists would have it, is again America's to lose.

