Joe Biden’s real battle to redeem America

Global prosperity may prove a steeper challenge. A US return to active management of world affairs in the larger interests of everybody, ending the use of its clout to secure petty deals on whimsy, could possibly signal a halt to the march of mercantilist trade, the excesses of which had played no small role in the previous century’s great wars. Deals that lack clear principles could expose countries to undue leverage by others, and a rules-based order would be a bulwark against costly mishaps of an us-versus-them policy. Zero-sum games of give-and-take must yield to what's best for all. Globalization, though, may have to be recalibrated to fix glaring gaps exposed by the Great Recession of 2008-09. Only true statesmanship can do this. “The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind," Thomas Paine once said. If governed in this spirit, the US could reclaim not just the lofty principles of democracy that Biden fought for, but also the soft power needed to inspire freedom and equality far beyond its borders. Leadership of the "free world", as universalists would have it, is again America's to lose.