Johnson bows out1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 11:01 PM IST
Johnson might have hoped that an old internal party rule barring another ouster vote for a year would shield him. But with confidence in him so visibly weakened, he simply had to exit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally resigned. On Thursday, Johnson said in a public address that he was stepping down but would stay on until a successor is named.