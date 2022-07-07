It was in the works for a while. A few months ago, he survived a no-confidence vote over scandalous get-togethers held at his 10 Downing Street residence while the rest of the country was under lockdown. He managed to cling on then. But the recent revelation of his decision to elevate a politician to a senior role despite being briefed on a probe into allegations of the candidate’s sexual misconduct was the last straw for many. Amid wide outrage, a wave of his Conservative party colleagues, led by then exchequer chancellor Rishi Sunak, quit the cabinet in protest. Johnson might have hoped that an old internal party rule barring another ouster vote for a year would shield him. But with confidence in him so visibly weakened, he simply had to exit. Even a prime minister as popular as Margaret Thatcher was ousted by party colleagues after she lost their support. This is how parliamentary democracy was actually designed to work. Members of parliament speak on behalf of their electors. They often act accordingly, too.

