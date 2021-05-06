Jumping the queue

To begin with, not all Indians have access to the internet and a significant proportion of our citizens have been trying their luck as walk-ins at vaccination centres. But, to be fair to the government, it has no better way to announce opportunities than to declare them online. It’s just that technology is working to give some an advantage over others. Whether this demands intervention is a good question. Those devoted to a laissez faire approach would argue that people who can beat others to the post without breaking any law have the right to do it. But this is not a regular market situation at all and the elderly, who are less likely to use such apps, are also the most vulnerable to covid. Can some clever piece of software solve this problem?

