Just let it rest now

Now that the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, whispers of a cloak-and-dagger operation ought to fizzle out. The circumstances of his demise had divided opinion sharply, with suspicions of foul play aired widely, despite the Mumbai police calling it a case of suicide. He was found hanging at home two months ago, but rumours were fanned by what some saw as an unseemly haste to call off investigations.

Unfortunately, what should have simply been a routine police matter had threatened to turn into a political slugfest between two state governments, their police forces and political supporters. Allegations were levelled and conspiracy theories floated with little regard for the sensitivity that such matters deserve. The effect this could have on those close to Rajput was also ignored. While voices for justice must be raised, this must not be done by maligning people. True, the CBI’s independence has often been questioned, but it’s our premier investigation agency, and we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. The cacophony must end.

