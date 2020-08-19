Just let it rest now

Unfortunately, what should have simply been a routine police matter had threatened to turn into a political slugfest between two state governments, their police forces and political supporters. Allegations were levelled and conspiracy theories floated with little regard for the sensitivity that such matters deserve. The effect this could have on those close to Rajput was also ignored. While voices for justice must be raised, this must not be done by maligning people. True, the CBI’s independence has often been questioned, but it’s our premier investigation agency, and we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. The cacophony must end.