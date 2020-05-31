The coronavirus has not only devastated lives and economies around the world, but also left several national governments vulnerable. The most recent example is that of Nepal, where Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli is under criticism for his government’s handling of the pandemic and his position in the Nepal Communist Party is shaky. He has sought to deflect flak, it seems, by stirring up a border row with India. On Sunday, his government moved a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to modify the Himalayan country’s national emblem; the revised political map that has been issued, however, seems to include 370 sq km of Indian territory.

The move came after the principal opposition in Nepal endorsed the amendment bill, making its passage in parliament a foregone conclusion. This is set to worsen bilateral ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu, already strained by the latter’s increasing closeness to Beijing after communists took power about half a decade ago.

The updated map seeks to incorporate the Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in Uttarakhand. There is no denying that there is a long history of claims and counter-claims over these, but all three have firmly been under Indian control. India plans to boost infrastructure at the tri-junction of Nepal, India and China, and a road has already been built from Dharchula to Lipulekh as part of the Mansarovar Yatra route. It seems obvious that Kathmandu has been put up to this by China, which has lately engaged in brinksmanship of its own with India. Nepal ought to take a step back and recalculate the costs of souring relations with New Delhi further.





