Kathmandu should take a step back

The updated map seeks to incorporate the Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in Uttarakhand. There is no denying that there is a long history of claims and counter-claims over these, but all three have firmly been under Indian control. India plans to boost infrastructure at the tri-junction of Nepal, India and China, and a road has already been built from Dharchula to Lipulekh as part of the Mansarovar Yatra route. It seems obvious that Kathmandu has been put up to this by China, which has lately engaged in brinksmanship of its own with India. Nepal ought to take a step back and recalculate the costs of souring relations with New Delhi further.