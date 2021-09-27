Keep it voluntary

India’s plan of providing a digital health ID to every citizen for doctors and patients to access a repository of personal medical records is set to roll out nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which had a pilot run in a few states, on Monday. To the extent it eases public access to medical care and enables data efficiency, the initiative should be of help.

Trouble would arise if people wishing to opt out of the system find themselves being turned away by healthcare providers. Unlike Aadhaar, its enrolment must not become coercive, as some people may be uncomfortable with their health details being fed into such a database, even if it is claimed to be leakproof. To overcome some of this discomfort, the mission’s data fields for individual profiles must cover only what is medically relevant. An earlier draft of this plan would reportedly have included information on sexual and religious orientation, too, the need for which went unexplained. If this ID system is seen as violative of people’s privacy, it could be challenged in court, causing delays in what could otherwise serve a useful purpose. Let’s make the best of new technologies, but wisely so.

