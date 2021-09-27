Keep it voluntary

Trouble would arise if people wishing to opt out of the system find themselves being turned away by healthcare providers. Unlike Aadhaar, its enrolment must not become coercive, as some people may be uncomfortable with their health details being fed into such a database, even if it is claimed to be leakproof. To overcome some of this discomfort, the mission’s data fields for individual profiles must cover only what is medically relevant. An earlier draft of this plan would reportedly have included information on sexual and religious orientation, too, the need for which went unexplained. If this ID system is seen as violative of people’s privacy, it could be challenged in court, causing delays in what could otherwise serve a useful purpose. Let’s make the best of new technologies, but wisely so.

