Keep that sigh short

But sighs of relief are best kept short. It’s worthwhile to note that the latest figure for industrial production was on a weak base last March, when businesses had begun shutting down amid the first big wave of covid. As 2020’s lockdown had lasted through last April and May, we could post at least a couple of more impressive growth numbers after this, unless the ongoing second wave forces harsher restrictions. Shorn of this statistical mirage, the country’s economic picture has more to worry about than cheer. The raging pandemic has already dealt a blow to the recovery we’d hoped for, with economists slashing their forecasts. The scenario may worsen if we fail to curtail transmission. For April’s price moderation, meanwhile, we have food prices to thank. With retail inflation now near the central bank’s 4% target, it’ll face less pressure to tighten money. But commodity prices pose risks, as also supply-disruption possibilities.

