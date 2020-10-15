Keep the door ajar

A simultaneous narrowing of our trade deficit to $2.7 billion last month from nearly $11.7 billion a year-earlier also seems like good news. Here, too though, there’s more than meets the eye. The gap reduced more on account of a nearly 20% drop in imports, which speaks poorly of domestic demand. What clouds the trade outlook further is India’s recent protectionist turn. Our average import tariff had reportedly dropped from 125% before liberalization in 1991 to 13% by 2014, but has risen since to about 18%. This is not a big increase, but our drive for self-reliance could result in stiffer barriers. Such a turn, however, would work against our other ambition of turning India into a factory for the world. For that, we need to raise our competitiveness, which in turn calls for exposure to global rivalry.