It seems only a matter of time for India to attain the dubious distinction of topping the global charts of daily covid deaths and new coronavirus cases on a sustained basis. On Monday, it had the world’s highest tally for both. Our upward trend of infections has been relentless, and we have a lot more people than Brazil and the US, which had led those counts for months, so that is not much of a shock. Our large population also means that the scenario doesn’t look very grim if the numbers are viewed as a ratio of the total population. Yet, it could also mean that India is in for a longer haul than smaller countries. The corona curve needs to flatten.