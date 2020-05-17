Keep those handcuffs away

Criminal penal provisions for lapses that can be deterred by the imposition of fines had never made any sense. When the government introduced jail terms for flouting corporate social responsibility norms, it triggered outrage in India Inc. That the corporate sector’s voice had got across was clear from many of the earlier statements issued by the government. Sunday’s declaration should mean that the changes will be made without ado. With the country under a lockdown, most business routines have been thrown out of gear. Compliance with procedural must-dos is no longer merely about being mindful of them. Entrepreneurs and executives need immediate relief from business worries that they should never have had in the first place.