Keep up the vigil

As its name suggests, this scarcely known illness presents chickenpox-like symptoms that include rashes, swollen lymph nodes, fever and muscle aches. It has been around for decades without attracting much notice. However, it is contagious, even if only mildly, and that is reason enough to maintain a vigil. Among the lessons that the deadliest pandemic in a century has taught us is that early detection of a health threat can make a difference. This means that we may waste time, energy and other resources on scares that turn out to be empty. But after the past two years’ nightmare, we mustn’t grumble about it.