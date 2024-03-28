Kejriwal’s case: Foreign governments must respect India’s sovereignty
Summary
- It’s understandable that India’s government was displeased by US comments. It was interference in our internal affairs. The Delhi CM’s case is for Indians to follow.
Comments by representatives of foreign governments on the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have got India’s government understandably miffed. On Wednesday, the external affairs ministry summoned the US’ acting deputy chief of mission in New Delhi and objected to remarks by a state department spokesperson that it was monitoring Kejriwal’s case and expected “a fair and timely legal process."