Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Kejriwal’s case: Foreign governments must respect India’s sovereignty

Kejriwal’s case: Foreign governments must respect India’s sovereignty

  • It’s understandable that India’s government was displeased by US comments. It was interference in our internal affairs. The Delhi CM’s case is for Indians to follow.

Just days ago, Germany’s foreign office had stated that Kejriwal was entitled to a fair trial.

Comments by representatives of foreign governments on the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have got India’s government understandably miffed. On Wednesday, the external affairs ministry summoned the US’ acting deputy chief of mission in New Delhi and objected to remarks by a state department spokesperson that it was monitoring Kejriwal’s case and expected “a fair and timely legal process."

Just days ago, Germany’s foreign office had stated that Kejriwal was entitled to a fair trial. These statements reflect a disposition of suspicion vis-a-vis citizens’ entitlement to fair trials, and by implication cast India’s justice system in some doubt. As New Delhi said, this is tantamount to interference in our internal affairs. The US, however, has a long history of sending signals of its expectations to other countries.

Just days ago, Germany’s foreign office had stated that Kejriwal was entitled to a fair trial. These statements reflect a disposition of suspicion vis-a-vis citizens’ entitlement to fair trials, and by implication cast India’s justice system in some doubt. As New Delhi said, this is tantamount to interference in our internal affairs. The US, however, has a long history of sending signals of its expectations to other countries.

Although India’s partnership with Washington has strengthened considerably, New Delhi has never signed up as an official ally or anything that might attract client-state treatment or admonitions. As befits a sovereign nation, India has the right to reject such comments. It’s not as if Indian civil society is incapable of watching Kejriwal’s case take its course.

