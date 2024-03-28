Kejriwal’s case: Foreign governments must respect India’s sovereignty

Just days ago, Germany’s foreign office had stated that Kejriwal was entitled to a fair trial. These statements reflect a disposition of suspicion vis-a-vis citizens’ entitlement to fair trials, and by implication cast India’s justice system in some doubt. As New Delhi said, this is tantamount to interference in our internal affairs. The US, however, has a long history of sending signals of its expectations to other countries.

Although India’s partnership with Washington has strengthened considerably, New Delhi has never signed up as an official ally or anything that might attract client-state treatment or admonitions. As befits a sovereign nation, India has the right to reject such comments. It’s not as if Indian civil society is incapable of watching Kejriwal’s case take its course.