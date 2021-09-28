Kerfuffle in Kanpur

UP’s Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, which came into force last November with harsh penalties, to escape which the accused must prove their innocence, states that: “No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person of one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by fraudulent means, or solely for marriage, nor shall any person abet, convince or conspire [in] such conversion." This law clearly deserves apex-court scrutiny for its constitutional validity, right down to its burden of proof. In the interim, it must not serve as a tool for harassment. Justice is vital to democracy.

