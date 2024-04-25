Kotak must act fast to escape RBI’s cyber-risk clamps
Summary
- RBI has barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from issuing new credit cards and enlisting new customers through its website and app because of tech compliance failures. The private lender should get its house in order quickly.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from issuing new credit cards and enlisting new customers through its two online channels of a website and app. The action follows the bank’s alleged failure to address significant technology concerns that RBI scrutiny in 2022 and 2023 revealed.