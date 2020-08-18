Labour let down

Migrant labourers were hit the hardest by the covid pandemic and the abrupt lockdown imposed on 26 March. As shutters were drawn down, millions of workers were left jobless and desperate. The sight of their walking hundreds of miles back to villages for survival, often with children and elderly dependents in tow, shall haunt the country for generations. A botched lockdown should have been followed by swift relief measures. But even these seem to have proven inadequate. When it’s a matter of subsistence, food distribution should not be identity but need based. Even if a record had to be kept of beneficiaries, then it shouldn’t have been difficult. Most Indians now have Aadhaar cards. The failure points to sloppy governance.