LAC violations: Enough is enough, Mr Xi

Indian stock markets took a hit on Monday morning on news that Chinese soldiers had again sought to violate the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the actual border between India and China, and tried to push their way into our territory. According to a statement by the Indian Army, troops of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) made “provocative military movements" on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on the night of 29-30 August. Our Army has accused them of trying to change the ground situation, an attempt that it says was thwarted by our soldiers.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a tense standoff for more than four months now, the last flashpoint being a bloody clash on 15 June that resulted in the death of 20 Indian men and an unknown number of Chinese casualties. Reports suggest that the PLA has been squatting on a patch of Indian land.

Disappointingly, the latest provocation comes even as the two sides are engaged in talks to resolve the border crisis. New Delhi wants a restoration of the status quo ante, reportedly, while Beijing seems unwilling to step back. With its latest manoeuvres, the Chinese regime seems to have hardened its obstinacy. This not only makes the ongoing talks sound futile, it may push New Delhi to step up its response to Beijing’s aggression. So far, India has clamped down on Chinese apps that could endanger the country’s interests, apart from placing curbs on investments and imports from China. But our adversary seems to have shrugged this off. Perhaps the Indian government needs to signal the end of its LAC patience. We should make it clear that India’s territorial integrity is non-negotiable—and back this assertion up.





