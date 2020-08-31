LAC violations: Enough is enough, Mr Xi

Disappointingly, the latest provocation comes even as the two sides are engaged in talks to resolve the border crisis. New Delhi wants a restoration of the status quo ante, reportedly, while Beijing seems unwilling to step back. With its latest manoeuvres, the Chinese regime seems to have hardened its obstinacy. This not only makes the ongoing talks sound futile, it may push New Delhi to step up its response to Beijing’s aggression. So far, India has clamped down on Chinese apps that could endanger the country’s interests, apart from placing curbs on investments and imports from China. But our adversary seems to have shrugged this off. Perhaps the Indian government needs to signal the end of its LAC patience. We should make it clear that India’s territorial integrity is non-negotiable—and back this assertion up.