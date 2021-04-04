Lateral thinking

The move is in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s view, as articulated in Parliament while discussing privatization, that career bureaucrats can’t be expected to have expertise in every field of business. Our administrative officers may be highly qualified, but they tend to be generalists rather than specialists in a world of increasing domain complexity. The public sector’s induction of managers from the private sector could bring in fresh ideas, a burst of vibrancy, new perspectives on weighing returns against risks, and speedier decisions. So long as conflicts of interest don’t arise, a revolving door between the two sectors would hasten the adoption of good business practices across all Indian commercial ventures and help raise our overall competitiveness.

