Leeway on the rupee

The Indian rupee is having a tough run. On Thursday, it fell to a fresh all-time low against the dollar. Blame a mix of reasons. For one, inflation in the US is near a multi-decade high, and the rate incline taken by Federal Reserve policy is drawing hot money into dollar assets, thus weakening other currencies in relation to America’s. India was also hit by a war-created oil shock, which enlarged import bills and widened our trade gap. Growing Indian demand for dollars has put added pressure on our currency. An erosion in purchasing power implied by high domestic inflation could weigh it down further, as also a drop in the exchange rate itself, as price-inelastic imports get even dearer in local money.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}