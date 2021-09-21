Lehman redux?1 min read . 10:49 PM IST
Evergrande has over $300 billion of total debt exposure, including $19 billion in offshore dollar-denominated bonds. If it goes bust, it would have ripple effects mostly within China but overseas as well.
The crisis at Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has sent tremors around the world. The company’s warning that it might default on $80 million worth of interest payments due this week has got investor eyes glued to see if this turns out to be a “Lehman moment" for the country, a reference to the collapse of US-based Lehman Brothers in 2008 that exposed the underbelly of poor-quality mortgage debt and set off a financial crisis.
Evergrande has over $300 billion of total debt exposure, including $19 billion in offshore dollar-denominated bonds. If it goes bust, it would have ripple effects mostly within China but overseas as well. As many as 128 banks and about as many financial institutions have direct exposure to it. Many of them could take big hits if the company were to go down. This could send shock waves across global markets. It was a tightening of controls by the People’s Bank of China and a weakening of housing demand that led Evergrande to this. Is it “too big to fail"? This is what Chinese authorities must ask themselves. If capitalism with American characteristics spelt a bailout for “too big" US banks after Lehman folded, what would China’s version of socialism do?
