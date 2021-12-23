Less light, more heat

The winter session of Indian Parliament came to an end on Wednesday, a day ahead of its scheduled close, amid sustained protests by opposition members. The Lok Sabha, where the ruling party has a majority, recorded “productivity" of 82%, according to the government, while the Rajya Sabha, where the opposition is relatively stronger, scored just 47%. The reference, it seems, is to time spent on legislative work, as opposed to disruptions. Some key bills, including one to repeal last year’s trio of farm laws and another that allows the linking of Aadhaar with people’s voter identification, were among those passed. But a draft bill to raise the legal age of marriage for women to 21 from 18 was referred to a parliamentary panel for review, while another much-awaited bill on cryptocurrencies didn’t get taken up.