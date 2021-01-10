OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Let CCI probe it
Mumbai: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
Mumbai: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)

Let CCI probe it

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 08:55 PM IST Livemint

Nitin Gadkari has alleged the existence of 'a cartel in the cement and steel industry', as reported on Sunday. He pointed to the rising prices of these construction inputs, and said that this could jeopardize the country’s infrastructure plans

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has alleged the existence of “a cartel in the cement and steel industry", as reported on Sunday. He pointed to the rising prices of these construction inputs, and said that this could jeopardize the country’s infrastructure plans. He levelled this charge at an interaction with representatives of builders who were said to be pressing for a regulator for these sectors. The minister called cement prices exploitative, and said he didn’t see why steel should be dearer if steelmakers had their own iron ore mines and costs of labour and power had not gone up.

Price buoyancy in itself could be a market phenomenon and is not evidence of price rigging, which requires active collusion on squeezing supplies. Also, as demand and supply determine prices, rather than costs, profit-maximizing firms cannot be asked to justify hikes. Both steel and cement are on an upturn, and so long as sufficient rivalry exists, there should be no problem. Not that cartelization can’t happen, unlikely though it is in the steel market, which has a major state-run supplier. This is a matter for the Competition Commission of India to look into. Both sectors have been under its scanner off and on.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout