Let CCI probe it

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has alleged the existence of “a cartel in the cement and steel industry", as reported on Sunday. He pointed to the rising prices of these construction inputs, and said that this could jeopardize the country’s infrastructure plans. He levelled this charge at an interaction with representatives of builders who were said to be pressing for a regulator for these sectors. The minister called cement prices exploitative, and said he didn’t see why steel should be dearer if steelmakers had their own iron ore mines and costs of labour and power had not gone up.

