Let go of old deals

After an arbitration tribunal in the Hague ruled against India’s retrospective tax claim on Vodafone, another big tax dispute seems to be nearing a conclusion. On Tuesday, British oil firm Cairn Energy said it was seeking from the government $1.4 billion in losses arising from the “expropriation" of its investments here, done to enforce a similar tax demand. Cairn, which had also dragged India to the Hague, expressed confidence that it would shortly win its case.

The contested tax bill of ₹10,247 crore dates back to 2014 and concerns a corporate rejig done earlier. About a decade ago, Cairn turned its Indian unit’s control over to Vedanta, but found its remaining stake in the business attached by the tax department. Cairn called the tax demand invalid. If this is upheld, India may face another round of criticism over a 2012 change in rules designed to tax overseas deals that result in the transfer of domestic assets. While we should have the right to apply our tax laws to all transactions involving local businesses, it’s unfair to go after deals done before this provision was enacted. Business is hard to conduct if rules made later can come back to haunt a company.

