The growing covid crisis in India has led to calls for the Indian Premier League to be called off midway. After all, doesn’t the merriment of sport offend sensibilities when much of the country is engulfed by untold horrors? This presents us with a moral dilemma, no doubt. But the event, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided, should be allowed to continue, not for the cause of sport or business, but in the spirit of solidarity against covid. This year’s edition will be played for “humanity", the Board has said, to signal hope in these dire times. We agree.

So long as nobody’s safety is compromised, the supply of such entertainment should be allowed to fulfil demand, which is especially high among those who crave relief from a steady stream of morbid news. The matches are being played without stadium spectators in ‘bio-bubbles’ designed to insulate players from covid infection. Of course, those who want to opt out should be free to do so. But the tournament itself need not stop, unless we find evidence of it sickening people. It would be nice, though, if players found an equivalent of ‘taking the knee’ (of #BlackLivesMatter fame) in honour of covid victims.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.