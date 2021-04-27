Let IPL carry on

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The growing covid crisis in India has led to calls for the Indian Premier League to be called off midway. After all, doesn’t the merriment of sport offend sensibilities when much of the country is engulfed by untold horrors? This presents us with a moral dilemma, no doubt. But the event, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided, should be allowed to continue, not for the cause of sport or business, but in the spirit of solidarity against covid. This year’s edition will be played for “humanity", the Board has said, to signal hope in these dire times. We agree.

