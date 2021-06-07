Let no one starve

This relief was much-needed. Though 2021 has not seen the kind of misery we witnessed after last year’s lockdown, when hapless migrant workers in our cities decided to walk hundreds of kilometres back to their rural homes just for daily sustenance, the country’s vulnerable have had it difficult to earn their livelihoods and keeping themselves adequately fed under assorted covid restrictions. If state action prevents people from working, then, as a matter of principle, it’s also the government’s duty to ensure that nobody starves. Thankfully, Indian granaries have been overflowing. It makes eminent sense to give foodgrain away to those in need. So long as our crisis persists, these giveaways must continue

