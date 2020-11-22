Let’s bet on liberty

For a legislative change, though, Thakur may need to marshall arguments of principle. As of now, our laws frown upon games of chance and wink at those of skill. This distinction is often blurry, as with some of the fantasy games online that were okayed by courts. Rather than split hairs over the difference, we should accord every adult the liberty to stake money on random outcomes. It’s true that gambling can be addictive and self-harming. But this calls for devices that nudge people away from habituation, not an outright ban. If we have no escape from state paternalism, let it at least be the libertarian sort, as enunciated by Cass Sunstein and Richard Thaler.