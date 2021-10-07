Let’s get clock wise

Globally, where supermarket shopping is the norm, the chain thrives on selling small items and retail essentials, often at odd hours and even caters to impulse needs, with its franchise model allowing stock-item localization. Its corner outlets, thus, are the equivalent of our kirana shops. In India, the brand might need to rely on extended hours as its core value proposition. Busy folks in big cities would be glad to find shops open before and after their work-day, especially if they’re satisfactorily stocked. Retailers usually raise and lower their shutters in accordance with local regulations, and many of them may be glad to widen service timings if allowed to. It’s time for the country to offer people greater flexibility on when they can step out to buy what they need. Let market forces determine retail hours.