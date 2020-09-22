Let’s not suffocate do-gooder entities

Think tanks, corporate trusts, do-gooder foundations and various other non-profit organizations are in a flap over India’s amended Foreign Contribution Regulations Act (FCRA), a bill for which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monda. The changes are likely to squeeze not just donations from abroad, but also make it harder for FCRA registered entities to operate in India. With the country in need of all the money available for better research and misery alleviation, especially in covid-stressed times, such stringency was uncalled for.

The big bugbear, at least for do-gooder units run by companies and industry associations, is a ban placed on one FCRA-registered entity from transferring funds to another. Large foundations typically operate by channelling funds to smaller non-profits that work in various fields. The ban seems to throw a spanner in this wheel. For some, another worry is that the mere start of a probe against an entity could now force it to suspend work. Earlier, such an organization had to be proven guilty of wrongdoing. The revised law also bars public servants from receiving foreign funds, and demands that all recipients spend no more than a fifth of the money—down from half earlier—on administrative expenses. Since the salaries of field workers make up the bulk of several non-profits’ expenditure, this is another problem for them.

In Parliament, members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party sought to justify these harsh measures on a need for self-reliance and allegations of fund misuse for “anti-national" purposes. It would be good if domestic charity were enough for non-profit endeavours, but why distinguish between foreign and Indian funding? Also, the country has laws against the illegal deployment of funds, so why choke an entire sector? Independent academic research and private efforts to uplift the poor are likely to suffer. That would be sad indeed.

