Let’s not suffocate do-gooder entities

The big bugbear, at least for do-gooder units run by companies and industry associations, is a ban placed on one FCRA-registered entity from transferring funds to another. Large foundations typically operate by channelling funds to smaller non-profits that work in various fields. The ban seems to throw a spanner in this wheel. For some, another worry is that the mere start of a probe against an entity could now force it to suspend work. Earlier, such an organization had to be proven guilty of wrongdoing. The revised law also bars public servants from receiving foreign funds, and demands that all recipients spend no more than a fifth of the money—down from half earlier—on administrative expenses. Since the salaries of field workers make up the bulk of several non-profits’ expenditure, this is another problem for them.