Let the market pick the language on signboards
Summary
- Pro-Kannada protestors in Bengaluru need to calm down. What works for a common denominator target audience is often what’s best. Businesses should get to take their own decisions.
Pro-Kannada protests in Bengaluru turned violent on Wednesday. Commercial establishments bearing signboards in non-Kannada languages were attacked for failing to put them up in the local language. A government rule requires that 60% of every readable signboard be in Kannada, although there’s still a couple of months for compliance.