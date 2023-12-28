Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Let the market pick the language on signboards

Let the market pick the language on signboards

Livemint

  • Pro-Kannada protestors in Bengaluru need to calm down. What works for a common denominator target audience is often what’s best. Businesses should get to take their own decisions.

While linguistic sensitivities may have grown in recent years in some states, especially in South India, hostility towards other languages needs to be discouraged by the political establishment.

Pro-Kannada protests in Bengaluru turned violent on Wednesday. Commercial establishments bearing signboards in non-Kannada languages were attacked for failing to put them up in the local language. A government rule requires that 60% of every readable signboard be in Kannada, although there’s still a couple of months for compliance.

Pro-Kannada protests in Bengaluru turned violent on Wednesday. Commercial establishments bearing signboards in non-Kannada languages were attacked for failing to put them up in the local language. A government rule requires that 60% of every readable signboard be in Kannada, although there’s still a couple of months for compliance.

The protestors needed to be patient. The police could be seen in news clips on television channels trying to stop the disturbances in some places, but were outnumbered. That vandals seemed to have a long handle to create the ruckus they did raises questions of law enforcement adequacy. While linguistic sensitivities may have grown in recent years in some states, especially in South India, hostility towards other languages needs to be discouraged by the political establishment. It’s a shame that the rule of law gets flouted in the name of language pride.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The protestors needed to be patient. The police could be seen in news clips on television channels trying to stop the disturbances in some places, but were outnumbered. That vandals seemed to have a long handle to create the ruckus they did raises questions of law enforcement adequacy. While linguistic sensitivities may have grown in recent years in some states, especially in South India, hostility towards other languages needs to be discouraged by the political establishment. It’s a shame that the rule of law gets flouted in the name of language pride.

Ideally, what signage a business uses should be left to market forces. If Kannada alone makes commercial sense, then it will get prominent anyway. What works for a common denominator target audience is often what’s best. For much of the world, that’s English, and using it is a pragmatic choice.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.