Let’s bat for equity

Big money in the auction of players for the Women’s Premier League marks a big leap for women’s cricket. On Monday, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for the highest winning bid of ₹3.4 crore. The franchise also got wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh for ₹1.9 crore, while Mumbai Indians got all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar for the same bid and also skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for ₹1.8 crore. In all, five teams got to pick from 409 players of 15 nationalities, though less than a fourth would make it to any squad. Earlier, India’s cricket board drew ₹4,670 crore in its auction of teams for the inaugural season of this women’s version of the Indian Premier League. The board, whose job includes the promotion of what was once called “the gentleman’s game", had also done well to announce equal pay for India’s men and women players. This is a sport that’s ripe for a good gender shake-up. To that end, it’s for the board to do its utmost to make the new women’s contest a success. The androcentric tag for the game was a reference to its sportspersonship values of fairness and integrity. It wasn’t really about gender. And today, it’s gender equity that must win.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}