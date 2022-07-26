Tesla chief Elon Musk has expressed displeasure with the public glare he constantly finds himself in. “The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks," he said on Twitter. “Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization." For someone given to talking about the survival of the human species, it must have been galling to find his personal life in the news as it has been. One option might be to get the spotlight back on climate change, which he in 2018 called “the biggest threat" faced by humanity this century. Global media coverage has not been kind to Musk lately, with $4.9 billion in government support received by Tesla, Solar City and SpaceX since 2010 often mentioned in the climate context. Yet, given the cost reduction achieved by SpaceX in hauling payloads into space, what he makes of solar geoengineering to shade our planet from the Sun would strike much interest. Might the spraying of reflective aerosols as a heat shield, combined perhaps with mirrors placed in orbit for remote calibration, help the Earth cool off? If it’s technically feasible, would it be too costly? Let’s hear from Musk.

