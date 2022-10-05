Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Let’s not intervene

Let’s not intervene

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat
1 min read . 10:46 PM ISTLivemint

As for the slight gap in births between Hindus and Muslims, what matters is that fertility among both groups is falling fast and cannot alter India’s faith-wise demographic profile. As for any ratio-shift-led unrest, as alluded to by Bhagwat, we have a Constitution designed well for inter-faith harmony to prevail

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in a speech on Wednesday, called for a population-control policy, arguing that an imbalance in the headcount of religious groups, as he saw it, could no longer be ignored. “[A] population policy has to be formulated considering all these factors mindfully," he said at the RSS’s foundation day event. “It should be applicable to all. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results," he added. While the RSS has advocated such stiff intervention in the past, too, Bhagwat’s words suggest an urgency to impress the idea upon the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ideological ward that has fobbed it off so far; and sensibly so, given that our fertility-rate data shows our baby boom is in the past and our numbers are set to stabilize, which negates the need for any restriction. As for the slight gap in births between Hindus and Muslims, what matters is that fertility among both groups is falling fast and cannot alter India’s faith-wise demographic profile. As for any ratio-shift-led unrest, as alluded to by Bhagwat, we have a Constitution designed well for inter-faith harmony to prevail. Adherence to it shouldn’t be a big ask.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in a speech on Wednesday, called for a population-control policy, arguing that an imbalance in the headcount of religious groups, as he saw it, could no longer be ignored. “[A] population policy has to be formulated considering all these factors mindfully," he said at the RSS’s foundation day event. “It should be applicable to all. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results," he added. While the RSS has advocated such stiff intervention in the past, too, Bhagwat’s words suggest an urgency to impress the idea upon the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ideological ward that has fobbed it off so far; and sensibly so, given that our fertility-rate data shows our baby boom is in the past and our numbers are set to stabilize, which negates the need for any restriction. As for the slight gap in births between Hindus and Muslims, what matters is that fertility among both groups is falling fast and cannot alter India’s faith-wise demographic profile. As for any ratio-shift-led unrest, as alluded to by Bhagwat, we have a Constitution designed well for inter-faith harmony to prevail. Adherence to it shouldn’t be a big ask.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.