Yet, the challenges that confront us on inclusive growth remain steep. Deep caste inequities still haunt us that could mar the story of India’s rise. On 20 July, a schoolboy in Rajasthan, a nine-year-old who happened to be Dalit, was beaten so badly for touching a pot of water meant to satisfy upper-caste thirst, as reported, that he lost his life as a result. Reports of atrocities motivated by age-old notions of exclusion are a reminder that too many lives remain unfree, bound by attitudes we pledged to wipe away. While we clearly have much to be proud of and look forward to, we must not let down our vigil on liberty for all.