Liberty vs. net safety

While Elon Musk, who wants to snap up Twitter and remove its extant curbs, and other free speech absolutists may be appalled by the EU move, it’s broadly welcome. Words that can cause loss of life mustn’t get a free pass. That’s misguided liberty. Reasonable limits are needed. In this context back home, India’s information and broadcasting ministry has done well to issue local broadcasters a caution on the blatantly divisive coverage by some news channels of the most recent communal flare-up in Delhi. The rousing of raw passions against better judgement must be curbed globally. Insisting that speech can never kill is a cop-out argument. And hatred gone viral hurts us all.