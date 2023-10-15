Licensing step back?

Is the government softening its stand on the imposition of licensing for the import of laptops and computers? “On laptops, we are of the view that there are no restrictions as such," commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Friday. “We are only saying that somebody who is importing these laptops [has] to be under close watch so that we can look at these imports."

His comments hint that the government might not implement the licensing requirement, although the possibility of this being merely an effort to downplay the effects of a hark-back to a pre-liberalization era tool can’t be ruled out. That an import management system is being put in place reinforces those doubts. Details of what this system would entail are yet to be spelt out. Ostensibly, the licensing was aimed at ensuring that only “trusted hardware and systems" enter India and local manufacturing is encouraged.

While it is fair to want manufacturing facilities to be set up domestically, companies may not do so until the full supply chain is in place. That takes time to set up. Licensing, however, can cause bureaucratic excesses and market inefficiencies, and India’s economy would be better off without it.

