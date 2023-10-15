Licensing step back?
While it is fair to want manufacturing facilities to be set up domestically, companies may not do so until the full supply chain is in place.
Is the government softening its stand on the imposition of licensing for the import of laptops and computers? “On laptops, we are of the view that there are no restrictions as such," commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Friday. “We are only saying that somebody who is importing these laptops [has] to be under close watch so that we can look at these imports."