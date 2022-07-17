Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Light, not heat

Light, not heat

A productive discussion on crucial matters would require both houses to function normally. Unfortunately, fierce stand-offs that lead to stalling of work have become a sight too routine
1 min read . 17 Jul 2022Livemint

Indeed, for Parliament to serve its intended democratic purpose, we need legislation done as envisaged by its raison d’etre; that is, through debate and parleys that capture a cross-section of opinion on national matters

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Some key bills of legislation are slated for India’s monsoon session of Parliament that kicks off on Monday. Amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Competition Act are two important ones. The IBC has smoothened business exits but has deficiencies that could be fixed to make it more effective. Our fair-play regulation needs adaptation to digital age antitrust complexity. There are two dozen other legislative moves on the agenda too. A productive discussion on these crucial matters would require both houses to function normally. Unfortunately, fierce stand-offs that lead to stalling of work have become a sight too routine. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Saturday highlighted the need for “mutual respect" between the government and its opponents. Space for the opposition was diminishing, he observed, pointing out that we were seeing laws being passed without deliberation and scrutiny. Indeed, for Parliament to serve its intended democratic purpose, we need legislation done as envisaged by its raison d’etre; that is, through debate and parleys that capture a cross-section of opinion on national matters. Let’s hope for more light than heat.

Some key bills of legislation are slated for India’s monsoon session of Parliament that kicks off on Monday. Amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Competition Act are two important ones. The IBC has smoothened business exits but has deficiencies that could be fixed to make it more effective. Our fair-play regulation needs adaptation to digital age antitrust complexity. There are two dozen other legislative moves on the agenda too. A productive discussion on these crucial matters would require both houses to function normally. Unfortunately, fierce stand-offs that lead to stalling of work have become a sight too routine. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Saturday highlighted the need for “mutual respect" between the government and its opponents. Space for the opposition was diminishing, he observed, pointing out that we were seeing laws being passed without deliberation and scrutiny. Indeed, for Parliament to serve its intended democratic purpose, we need legislation done as envisaged by its raison d’etre; that is, through debate and parleys that capture a cross-section of opinion on national matters. Let’s hope for more light than heat.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.