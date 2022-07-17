Light, not heat

Some key bills of legislation are slated for India’s monsoon session of Parliament that kicks off on Monday. Amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Competition Act are two important ones. The IBC has smoothened business exits but has deficiencies that could be fixed to make it more effective. Our fair-play regulation needs adaptation to digital age antitrust complexity. There are two dozen other legislative moves on the agenda too. A productive discussion on these crucial matters would require both houses to function normally. Unfortunately, fierce stand-offs that lead to stalling of work have become a sight too routine. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Saturday highlighted the need for “mutual respect" between the government and its opponents. Space for the opposition was diminishing, he observed, pointing out that we were seeing laws being passed without deliberation and scrutiny. Indeed, for Parliament to serve its intended democratic purpose, we need legislation done as envisaged by its raison d’etre; that is, through debate and parleys that capture a cross-section of opinion on national matters. Let’s hope for more light than heat.

